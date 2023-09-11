The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Hershey worth $142,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HSY opened at $209.03 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,860 shares of company stock worth $72,618,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

