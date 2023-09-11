The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.