The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

