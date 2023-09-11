The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

