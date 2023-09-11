The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.27 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

