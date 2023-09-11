Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

