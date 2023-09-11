TD Cowen Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $532.57.

Shares of ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

