Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.21.

NYSE TGT opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

