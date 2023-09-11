Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

TPR stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

