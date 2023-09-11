Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.77.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.76 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2748037 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Director John Rooney acquired 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.