Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

TALO stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

