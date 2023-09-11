Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.4% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

