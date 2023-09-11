T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $182.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.95.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.63 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

