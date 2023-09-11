Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1351 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWRAY opened at $7.34 on Monday. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

