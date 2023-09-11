Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $12.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036167 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

