Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 39.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 233.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.