StockNews.com Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,396,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

