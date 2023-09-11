StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.