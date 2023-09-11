StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
