Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.22.

ASUR opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

