Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $99.70 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

