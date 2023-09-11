Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FAST opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

