Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of SPWH opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

