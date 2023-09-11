Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,986 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $31,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOST opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,584 shares of company stock worth $20,267,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

