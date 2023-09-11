Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 9,576 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 232.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

