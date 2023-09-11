Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 290,233 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $31,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.