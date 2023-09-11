Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 592,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 156,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142,073 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

