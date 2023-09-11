Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 65,693 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 21.60%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

