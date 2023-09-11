Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $185.78 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

