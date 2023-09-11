Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,595 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.70 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

