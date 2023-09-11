Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,226 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.48. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $236.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

