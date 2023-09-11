Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,789 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 76,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,173,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $666,204,000 after buying an additional 115,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $247.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.49.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
