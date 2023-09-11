Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,156 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 192,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 841,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,502,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMM opened at $106.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.