Stephens Inc. AR Sells 19,901 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

