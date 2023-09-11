Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 488,672 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 488,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.39% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $533.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.