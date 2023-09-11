Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,441 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

