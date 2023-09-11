Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $325.47 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average of $294.60. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

