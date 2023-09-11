Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AON were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 565.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $333.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

