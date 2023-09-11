Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

PG stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

