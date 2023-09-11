Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

SSNC stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

