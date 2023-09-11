Stephens Inc. AR Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $668.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $665.67 and its 200-day moving average is $587.25.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.