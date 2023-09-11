Stephens Inc. AR Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

