Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $586.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $587.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.63. The company has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.