Stephens Inc. AR Buys 450 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 2.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.0 %

POCT stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

