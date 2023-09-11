Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,330 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,116 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Autodesk stock opened at $219.19 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

