Stephens Inc. AR Buys 104,922 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE TFC opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

