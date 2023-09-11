Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,205. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

