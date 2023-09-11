Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 45,172 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

