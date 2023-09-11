SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $247.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

