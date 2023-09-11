SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $117.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

