SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

GILD stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.